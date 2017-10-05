Hopkinsville PD searching for police impersonator who tried to pull over two women

Two drivers saw flashing lights pull up behind them and even a badge from the man behind the wheel, but they said something didn't seem right.

Hopkinsville police are on the lookout for a police impersonator, and they believe it's possible he's targeting women.

Both cases were reported near the cross of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard, along long stretches of farmland and no business parking lots nearby.

Hopkinsville police said a dark gray passenger car tried to pull over the women using red and blue lights in the grill. One of the victims said the car was a beat-up Toyota.

In a social media post, that victim said, "I was pulling over and at the last minute, my gut just said no."

The victim said the man pulled up next to her, showing a badge hanging on his mirror.

In a post, she said, "I just continued to shake my head no at him and kept going."

Seeing her on the phone with police, she said the man finally turned off his lights and passed her.

Hopkinsville police said the Tennessee license plate number was OB13E2.

Police said the car was last seen heading down Fort Campbell Boulevard toward Interstate 24. The victim said he may have turned around and headed back toward Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville police said they haven't heard anything about the car since.

"We don't want people out there trying to imitate us," said Ofc. Paul Ray of the Hopkinsville Police Department. "I don't know what he was going to do if he got them stopped. There's nothing good that can come out of it."

Ray said that's why he wants drivers to know what to do if they could be dealing with a police impersonator.

"Do not pull over in an isolated area," he said. "You're going to need to have people around you when you pull over. Our officers are required by policy to call out their traffic stops. You ask that dispatcher if an officer is behind you at that time making a traffic stop. Go ahead and call 911."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.