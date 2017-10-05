No rush to buy guns, bump stocks sold out

The store owner says gun sales are typical of this time of year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The Las Vegas mass shooting renewed ongoing debate over weapons, magazines, ammo and other accessories but Kentucky gun shop customers do not seem very concerned.

Buying sprees seen in the aftermath of past mass shootings have not materialized.

The Kentucky Gun Company in Bardstown reports sales are typical for this time of year, with hunting season driving purchases.

"There's not the demand or heightened demand we've seen in previous instances," Kentucky Gun Company owner Patrick Hayden said.

A reason for the absence of a sales rush is the belief that stricter gun laws are far less likely under the Trump administration than during the Obama years.

"You know it just takes things awhile to get things done. So they might have a little discussion about things," customer Jack Gulyas said. "But I don't think things will change too much."

Others were not leaving anything to chance.

"Is it a good idea to buy now, will it change, will some items only be available a year from now?" asked customer Greg Harris. "So for me, that's kind of why I'm here today."

One item in high demand at Kentucky Gun Company was the bump stock. That is the device used by the Las Vegas killer to fire so many rounds in a short period of time.

The store typically sells about a dozen a month.

Thursday it sold out.

"They've always been pretty popular," owner Patrick Hayden said. "They're something we've sold for the last five to seven years at a pretty steady pace."

The buyer of the store's last bump stocks did not want to be seen on camera but he said he plans to later re-sell the devices and make a profit if they are banned by Congress.

Bump stocks typically sell for about $120. Customers Thursday complained that online prices are as high as $600.

