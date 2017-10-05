D-backs coach apologizes for wearing Apple Watch in dugout

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Arizona Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto says it was a mistake for him to wear an Apple Watch in the dugout during the NL wild-card game against Colorado.
Prieto told reporters on Thursday that he didn't use the watch for any illicit purpose and that it was on "airplane mode" during the game, a setting that shuts off any of the watch's communication abilities. The former big league pitcher is an extra coach who also serves as interpreter for the Diamondbacks.
Last month, the Boston Red Sox were fined by Major League Baseball for using an Apple Watch to relay signs to hitters.
Prieto said he knows having the phone during the game violated MLB's rules. He said he apologized to manager Torey Lovullo and volunteered to turn the phone over to MLB officials.
"It was just an honest mistake," Lovullo said. "We asked, found out, and talked to Ariel, and that's what he told us. And in no way did it impact the game, and in no way is it going to impact the game tomorrow. It's just not something we do or believe in."
MLB spokesman Michael Teevan said the commissioner's office is looking into the matter. Lovullo said Arizona is cooperating.
The Diamondbacks beat Colorado 11-8 Wednesday night and Prieto was shown wearing the watch during the game's telecast. Arizona opens the NL Division Series on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The comments from lawmakers marked a surprising departure from GOP lawmakers' general antipathy to gun regulations of any kindMore >>
The comments from lawmakers marked a surprising departure from GOP lawmakers' general antipathy to gun regulations of any kindMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
Just days after a gunman killed 59 people at an outdoor concert, the party in Las Vegas seems to be back onMore >>
Just days after a gunman killed 59 people at an outdoor concert, the party in Las Vegas seems to be back onMore >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
President Donald Trump is meeting with victims of the Las Vegas shooting rampage at a local hospitalMore >>
President Donald Trump is meeting with victims of the Las Vegas shooting rampage at a local hospitalMore >>
Some Las Vegas victims died with family, friends at sideMore >>
Some Las Vegas victims died with family, friends at sideMore >>
President Donald Trump says it's a "sad day" as he travels to Las Vegas to meet with survivors of the mass shootingMore >>
President Donald Trump says it's a "sad day" as he travels to Las Vegas to meet with survivors of the mass shootingMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of stateMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of stateMore >>