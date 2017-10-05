Family makes plea for answers in unsolved homicide

His family hopes someone will come forward to help solve his murder. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Darnell Hunt was just 24 when he was shot and killed. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A family in Louisville gathers five months after losing their loved one to gun violence.

They are frustrated with the lack of answers and saddened that a place that once brought them so much joy now brings them sadness.

"We lived here and our ancestors built this foundation for us," Chevalier Mahone said.

Mahone says she used to protect her son Darnell Hunt inside the home that once stood on Hemlock Street. On May 23, 2017 she was not there to save her child.

"My son was stolen from me at an early age," Mahone said.

Hunt was 24-years-old when he was found inside his car in Park DuValle with a gunshot wound to the head. Hunt was taken to the hospital around 6 p.m. and he later died.

"I wish they would go to the homicide detectives," Mahone said.

Mahone says she knows who killed her son and knows there are witnesses who could help with an arrest.

"You coming to us isn't doing anything but hurting us more every day," Mahone said.

Mahone says protecting a killer not only hurts her family but other families who live in the neighborhood she once called home.

"We have our senior citizens and grand kids who can't come out and walk to the corner store without dodging bullets that is not normal," Mahone said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

