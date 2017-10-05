17 Cards Fall at #24 NC State

RALEIGH, NC (WAVE) North Carolina State quarterback, Ryan Finley throws for 367 yard and a touchdown as the 24th ranked Wolfpack up set #17 Louisville 39-25.

U of L quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Lamar Jackson was spectacular, accounting for 427 total yards, three total touchdowns, but had a critical interception returned for a touchdown as the Cards were trying to drive to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

The Cards drop to 4-2, 1-2 in the ACC. The loss makes a chance at possibly winning the ACC championship virtually impossible. N.C. State is now 5-1, 3-0 in the conference with wins over U of L and Florida State, with a home game against co-leader in the Atlantic Division of the conference, #2 Clemson coming up on November 4th.

