Juvenile charged with attempted murder in shooting of Radcliff teen

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Police made a quick arrest in the shooting of a teen in Radcliff.

It happened Wednesday just after 1 p.m. on Pioneer Court in the southern part of the city.

The victim, a teenage boy, remains in critical condition at University Hospital.

Police say the suspect they arrested is a juvenile, so they will not release his or her name.

That person was charged with attempted murder.

