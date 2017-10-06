Domestic violence victims honored, remembered

Empty chairs represented the lives lost to domestic violence this year in Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of people were killed in Kentucky this year as a result of domestic violence.

Wednesday the Center for Women and Families hosted Speak Their Name, an event designed to honor those victims by reading their names aloud.

They say the number of domestic violence victims in Kentucky and Indiana is higher than the national average.

Empty chairs placed around Jefferson Square symbolized those killed by domestic violence.

"I always like to tell people, physically violence goes away. Black eyes go away. But those words that people speak to you, they stay with you far longer after the black eyes have gone," Kimberly Moore, a domestic violence survivor said. "So emotional abuse is a tough thing too."

Moore got the help she needed to get out of her abusive relationship at the Center for Women and Families.

The Center for Women and Families provides shelter and support to victims of domestic violence and rape. For more information on their programs and services, or how you can help, click or tap here.

