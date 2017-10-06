Pilot killed in plane crash outside Bardstown

The plane crashed just outside the Bardstown city limits. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A pilot died in a plane crash just outside Bardstown Thursday night.

The sheriff's office says the plane went down just before 6:30 p.m. in a field near Ben Irvin Road and Samuels Field Airport.

That is just outside the Bardstown city limits.

Multiple emergency crews arrived at the scene of the crash, but the pilot was declared dead.

He has been identified as John Hall, 68, of Bardstown.

Police say Hall was alone in the plane.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration will go to Nelson County to look into what went wrong.

