The Latest: Australian police assist in Danley investigation

Australian police are assisting their U.S. counterparts on the investigation into Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend Marilou Danley.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that Philippines-born Danley became an Australian citizen after moving to the Gold Coast in Queensland state and marrying a local man. ABC says she lived there for some 10 years until the late 1980s.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin said Friday that as an Australian citizen, Danley was entitled to consular assistance.

Australian police and government officials have not elaborated on Danley's time or citizenship in Australia.

Colvin says the Australian authorities are "working very closely with our partners in the U.S."

Australia's foreign affairs department said Friday it is aware she is "a person of interest" and described her case as "a matter for U.S. law enforcement."

Investigators are probing the Las Vegas gunman's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.

They say Stephen Paddock rented rooms in high-rises overlooking the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago in August and over the Life is Beautiful festival near the Vegas Strip in September. Boston police say Fenway Park has come up in the investigation, but didn't elaborate.

On Thursday night, thousands gathered in Las Vegas to honor one of the victims who was killed, Officer Charleston Hartfield.

Hartfield was also a husband and father of two, and an Iraq War veteran.

His friend Sgt. Ryan Fryman told the crowd Hartfield was "the greatest American I have ever known."

