Brewery introduces craft beer for women going through menopause

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.
Easing the mind and body with a little bit of fun.
In the male-dominated beer industry, a plan to tap in to the menopause market with a special ale for women initially went flat.
Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.
Iraqi allied forces continue to make gains in Iraq, taking back ground from ISIS.
