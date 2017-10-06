Brewery introduces craft beer for women going through menopause

In the male-dominated beer industry, a plan to tap in to the menopause market with a special ale for women initially went flat. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WCVB/CNN) - A New Hampshire brewery made a special ale for women in menopause, and it's doctor-approved.

This craft beer took six years to get to this point.

In the male-dominated beer industry, a plan to tap in to the menopause market with a special ale for women initially went flat.

Portsmouth Brewery Co-Owner Joanne Francis is 58.

Instead of letting naysayers add to her hot flashes and mood swings, Francis, her head brewer and some local doctors and herbalists got sipping.

"Initially, we were tasting herbs like tea form and kind of like yes, no, maybe," head brewer Matt Gallagher said.

The label name “Libeeration” touts ingredients like chamomile, nettle and some not so well known herbs to potentially free you from menopausal symptoms.

"Mother's Wart came in to reduce the stress in the system, which reduce a lot of the symptoms," Dr. Marilyn Svihovec said.

Francis and her 50-something friends said they’re hot, but happening.

"Having a nice beer is helpful for our mental health. It's good for our social well-being,” Dr. Svihovec said.

The doctor also said it can help menopause.

Thursday night's ceremonial pour at the Portsmouth Brewery could even have men warming up to the beer.

Francis said she wants women to celebrate and welcome menopause as a new stage in their life.

