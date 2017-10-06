IOC suspends Olympic official Nuzman in vote-buying case

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo). Carlos Nuzman, President of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, center, is escorted by federal police officers after being taken into custody at his home, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. The president of the...

By GRAHAM DUNBARAP Sports Writer

ZURICH (AP) - Olympic official Carlos Nuzman has been suspended by the IOC, with the decision coming only hours after Brazilian authorities investigating a vote-buying case asked for help from prosecutors in Switzerland.

Nuzman was arrested on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro. He is believed to have stored gold bars in Geneva.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee, which Nuzman leads as president, has also been provisionally suspended and had its funding frozen.

The International Olympic Committee announced the decisions after an emergency meeting by its executive board.

Nuzman is suspected of obstructing a criminal investigation into how the city won the hosting rights for the 2016 Olympics. He had been detained and questioned one month ago by Brazilian and French authorities.

The 75-year-old lawyer was also removed from the IOC's panel overseeing preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

