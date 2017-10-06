State yanks NY vineyard's liquor license over rowdy crowds

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. (AP) - The New York State Liquor Authority has suspended the license of a Long Island winery where officials say drunken patrons have engaged in public sex, brawls and other rowdy behavior.
SLA officials on Thursday said Vineyard 48 in Cutchogue (kuht-CHAWG') had a "disturbing record" of repeatedly serving extremely intoxicated customers to the point where it strained local police services and caused "havoc" on neighbors.
The liquor license suspension comes after neighbors told police on Sept. 30 that two people were having sex on vineyard property in full view of the neighbor's backyard. SLA officials say police had to return to the vineyard later that day to break up a fight that broke out among a drunk and disorderly group of 400 people.
The vineyard's lawyer says the allegations are untrue and exaggerated.
