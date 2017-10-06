South Dakota teams top Summit League preseason men's poll

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota State men's basketball team tops this year's Summit League preseason poll, with the University of South Dakota close behind.

SDSU received 13 first-place votes and USD 12 in the annual poll by league head coaches, sports information directors and media.

North Dakota State is third in the poll, followed by Fort Wayne, Denver, Omaha, Oral Roberts and Western Illinois.

