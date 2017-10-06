Reward offered for information in Paducah hit-and-run

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are looking for a woman who reportedly hit a woman and took off.

It happened near the Barbecue on the River Festival on Thursday, Sept. 28, around 5:50 p.m.

The victim told officers that she was walking across 3rd Street when she was hit by a large gray GMC SUV with Illinois registration.

The woman driving said, "You were in my blind spot," before she drove away, according to the victim.

Investigators said the driver is a white woman with blonde hair.

The victim had to go to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

