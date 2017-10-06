Tip about wanted woman leads to 2 arrests in McCracken Co., KY

Deputies in McCracken County went to a home after receiving a tip about a woman inside that had active warrants for her arrest. That tip led to the arrest of two people.

According to Deputy Trent Hardin, someone called the sheriff's department just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 to report that Brandi Scott, 27, was inside a home on Greenvale Lane.

Scott answered the door when deputies arrived. Hardin said deputies could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside and soon learned that someone had been smoking marijuana inside the home.

According to Hardin, Scott initially lied about who she was and gave investigators a fake name and birth date. She was taken into custody for the outstanding warrant.

During the investigation into possible illegal drug activity at the house, deputies said that watch Charles Rodgers, 26, of Paducah try to hide items in the couch he was sitting on.

Deputies found a methamphetamine smoking pipe and methamphetamine in the couch.

Rodgers, who also had an active warrant for his arrest, was taken into custody.

Scott faces a new charge of giving officer false identifying information.

Rodgers faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and promoting contraband.

