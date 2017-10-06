'Psychic' paid $3.5M for exorcisms admits to tax evasion

BOSTON (AP) - A purported psychic who charged an elderly Massachusetts woman more than $3.5 million for exorcisms and "spiritual cleansing" has pleaded guilty to evading taxes.
Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Sally Ann Johnson of south Florida ran businesses that claimed to offer "psychic readings" and "spiritual cleansing and strengthening."
Between 2007 and 2014, prosecutors say a Martha's Vineyard woman paid Johnson more than $3.5 million for services that claimed to rid the woman of demons.
Prosecutors say Johnson didn't report the income and tried to hide the money so she wouldn't have to pay taxes on it.
Johnson pleaded guilty in the federal court in Boston Thursday and has agreed to repay the woman. She's expected to be sentenced in January.
Johnson's attorney declined to comment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
