2 UofL basketball coaches placed on administrative leave

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has placed two men's basketball coaches on paid administrative leave.

The leave for associate head men's basketball coach Kenny Johnson and assistant men’s basketball coach Jordan Fair was effective immediately.

"We are in the process of executing our due diligence as it relates to an ongoing investigation and feel that this an appropriate step at this time," said Vince Tyra, the Acting Director of Athletics. "Our university will continue to fully cooperate with federal authorities in their investigation."

Men's head basketball coach Rick Pitino and Director of Athletics Rick Pitino were placed on administrative leave September 27 by Dr. Gregory Postel, the University's interim president.

