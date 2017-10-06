Traffic deaths spiked in 2016, including pedestrians killed

WASHINGTON (AP) - Traffic fatalities rose 5.6 percent traffic fatalities last year, with even bigger spikes in pedestrian and motorcyclist deaths, the government said Friday.
There were 37,461 people killed on U.S. roads in 2016 as Americans continue to drive more, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. The fatality rate was 1.18 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, a 2.6 percent increase from the previous year.
Traffic deaths have been increasing since late 2014, as gas prices have fallen and people started driving more. In 2016, the total number of miles driven in the U.S. rose 2.2 percent.
Pedestrian deaths hit their highest level since 1990, with 5,987 people killed. That figure represents a 9 percent increase since the previous year.
Motorcyclist deaths were up 5.1 percent, reaching their highest level - 5,286 killed - since 2008. Together, they accounted for more than a third of the increase in fatalities compared to 2015.
As traffic deaths climb, "we must not forget that the risks we are all facing extend to the sidewalks too," said Deborah Hersman, CEO of the National Safety Council. "Everyone deserves safe passage, and these numbers are yet another indication that we must do more to keep each other safe."
Bicycle deaths increased only slightly, 1.3 percent, but were at their highest number - 840 killed - since 1991.
Deaths related to distracted and drowsy driving declined. Those declines were more than offset by other dangerous behaviors, including speeding, alcohol impairment and not wearing seat belts, the safety administration said.
Traffic deaths declined significantly during the Great Recession and during the economic recovery as Americans cut back on their driving. Increased seat belt use, reductions in alcohol impairment, and improved auto safety equipment like air bags and electronic stability control also contributed to the decline.
Large increases in fatalities last year and the year before reduced the improvement over the past decade in the annual number of people killed by more than a third.
___
Follow Joan Lowy on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/AP_Joan_Lowy
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hurricane Harvey provided record rainfall in Texas, and affected the nation’s oil industry. At $2.65, the national average price for a gallon of gas is 27 cents more than at this time last week.More >>
Hurricane Harvey provided record rainfall in Texas, and affected the nation’s oil industry. At $2.65, the national average price for a gallon of gas is 27 cents more than at this time last week.More >>
Flights into and out of Richmond International Airport are being impacted because of a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Leesburg.More >>
Flights into and out of Richmond International Airport are being impacted because of a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Leesburg.More >>
The new restricted area outside the White House has been off-limits overnight since 2015. The Secret Service said the restrictions will not obstruct or hinder any public photographs or viewing.More >>
The new restricted area outside the White House has been off-limits overnight since 2015. The Secret Service said the restrictions will not obstruct or hinder any public photographs or viewing.More >>
If you need some ideas about where to go to catch some rays, Trip Advisor has released their list of best beaches.More >>
If you need some ideas about where to go to catch some rays, Trip Advisor has released their list of best beaches.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successesMore >>
Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successesMore >>
A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues waggingMore >>
A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues waggingMore >>
Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyondMore >>
Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyondMore >>
A new study says automakers are worsening driver distraction by cramming more and more infotainment options into vehiclesMore >>
A new study says automakers are worsening driver distraction by cramming more and more infotainment options into vehiclesMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>