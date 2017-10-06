Louisville places assistants Fair, Johnson on paid leave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville has placed associate men's basketball coach Kenny Johnson and assistant Jordan Fair on paid administrative leave while the school handles its involvement in a national federal investigation of the sport.

Neither Fair nor Johnson have participated in practices conducted this week by interim coach David Padgett, who was named Sept. 29 as Rick Pitino's replacement. Pitino is on unpaid administrative leave and facing dismissal after 16 seasons in the wake of the probe.

Vince Tyra was named acting athletic director on Tuesday in place Tom Jurich, who's on paid leave pending an Oct. 18 review by trustees. Tyra said in a release Friday that the school is doing due diligence while cooperating with federal authorities and called the decisions regarding Fair and Johnson "an appropriate step at this time."

Johnson is in his fourth season with Louisville; it's Fair's second season the staff.

