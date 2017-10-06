Man charged for stabbing near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man they say stabbed someone earlier this week near Churchill Downs.

LMPD arrested Anthony Edwards on Thursday.

According to his arrest report, the incident occurred at South 5th and M Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to the area where they said they found Edwards behind a business in the 600 block of M street. Edwards allegedly ran from police was arrested shortly before 11:45 p.m., according to police reports.

LMPD said Edwards admitted to the stabbing but called it self-defense. Police reports state that a witness told LMPD that the victim was using a stick to hit Edwards who then grabbed the knife, walked towards the victim who began to back off, the victim fell and Edwards then began to stab him.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. The victim's condition is unknown.

Edwards has been charged with assault and fleeing police.

