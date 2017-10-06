US: A few visitors to Cuba claim symptoms similar to attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department says it has received "a handful of reports" from American citizens who say they've experienced symptoms similar to those in attacks of U.S. government workers in Havana. But the U.S. isn't vouching for those reports.
The United States last week issued a travel warning that urges American travelers to stay away from Cuba. The warning said attacks on government personnel have occurred in Havana hotels and the U.S. can't make sure that Americans who stay at hotels wouldn't be harmed.
A State Department official says in the days following the travel warning, some citizens reported having similar symptoms after traveling to Cuba. The official says the U.S. government has "no way of verifying" whether they were harmed by the same attacks that have targeted government employees.
