Driver killed, 4 passengers flown to hospital after crash on Wendell Ford PKWY

Emergency crews are investigating a fatal crash on Wendell Ford Parkway in Muhlenberg County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday near mile-marker 50 of the parkway.

Kentucky State Police say the driver, Andretta Dear, of Ohio, left the roadway, and her car rolled over.

Four juveniles were hurt. Two were flown to a Nashville hospital, and two were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The road is now back open

