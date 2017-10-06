Wounded congressman throws out first pitch for playoff game

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the NL Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.
The Louisiana Republican made a triumphant return to the House last week - more than three months after he was wounded while practicing for an annual charity baseball game featuring members of Congress.
Scalise wore a red Nationals jersey Friday night with his name and No. 3 on the back. He threw to U.S. Capitol Police officer David Bailey while holding onto a walker stationed a few feet in front of the mound.
Scalise, Bailey and two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire at the practice. Zack Barth and Matt Mika, the other shooting victims, were honored after the pitch.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successesMore >>
Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successesMore >>
A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues waggingMore >>
A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues waggingMore >>
Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyondMore >>
Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyondMore >>
A new study says automakers are worsening driver distraction by cramming more and more infotainment options into vehiclesMore >>
A new study says automakers are worsening driver distraction by cramming more and more infotainment options into vehiclesMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>