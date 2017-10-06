Letter: Postel accuses Pitino of 'pattern ... of inappropriate behavior'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel sent a letter to Rick Pitino, accusing the suspended basketball coach of violating several provisions of his contract. (Read the letter here or scroll to the bottom of the page)

>> Complete Coverage: Basketball Bribery Scandal

Dated Oct. 3, the three-page letter signals the university's first formal step toward terminating Pitino's contract for what the school calls "just cause."

The letter was written seven days after the FBI's bombshell investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption involving several prominent college basketball programs.

As part of Pitino's contract, the Hall of Fame coach has the right to be heard by the UofL Athletic Association board, which is scheduled to meet on Oct. 16.

This story is being updated.





Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.