Louisville City FC releases full list of owners - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville City FC releases full list of owners

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule. If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – In an effort to be more transparent, Louisville City FC has released a list of its owners. 

The list, released Friday,  includes the University of Louisville's new Athletic Director, one of UofL's Trustees Sandra Frazier, former U.S. Ambassador Matthew Barzun and restauranteur Vincenzo Gabriele. 

In the letter sent out on Friday, Louisville City FC's Executive Vice President, Brad Estes said they are proud to have a "fine group of owners, as they are pillars in our community."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Letter: Postel accuses Pitino of 'pattern ... of inappropriate behavior'
2 UofL basketball coaches placed on administrative leave
Man charged for stabbing near Churchill Downs

The letter went on to explain that the owners' investments, in many cases, are held within LLC or other investment vehicles. 

"We believe the goal is to seek to understand the individuals behind the LLCs, which is why we are releasing individual names and not legal entities," Estes said. 

The full list of Louisville City FC Owners is as follows:

  • Andrew Beck
  • Barrett Nichols
  • Breck Jones
  • Bruce Aitken
  • Carolyn Mountjoy
  • Chester Musselman
  • Christian Olsen
  • Dan Okruhlica
  • David & Carol Rickert
  • Gabriel Cardenas
  • Garett Jackson
  • Garrett Bates
  • Garvin Brown
  • George Duthie
  • Gill Holland
  • Hassan Miyanji 
  • Henry Sanders
  • Jacob Brown
  • Jim Shircliffe
  • Jimmy Kirchdorfer
  • John Hollenbach
  • John Kallis
  • John Neace
  • John Oakley
  • John Pieper
  • Jose Donis
  • Justin Akin
  • Ken Stilger
  • Lee Groza
  • Mark Kirchdorfer
  • Matthew Barzun
  • Mike Mountjoy 
  • Pradeep Padmanabhan
  • Rory McMahan
  • Sandra Frazier
  • Scott Ferguson
  • Scott Kronick
  • Stuart Ferguson
  • Terry Stilger
  • Thomas Forsha
  • Tim Mulloy
  • Thomas Mueller
  • Tysen Smith
  • Vince Tyra 
  • Vincenzo Gabriele
  • Will Sanders

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly