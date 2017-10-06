Louisville City FC releases full list of owners

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – In an effort to be more transparent, Louisville City FC has released a list of its owners.

The list, released Friday, includes the University of Louisville's new Athletic Director, one of UofL's Trustees Sandra Frazier, former U.S. Ambassador Matthew Barzun and restauranteur Vincenzo Gabriele.

In the letter sent out on Friday, Louisville City FC's Executive Vice President, Brad Estes said they are proud to have a "fine group of owners, as they are pillars in our community."

The letter went on to explain that the owners' investments, in many cases, are held within LLC or other investment vehicles.

"We believe the goal is to seek to understand the individuals behind the LLCs, which is why we are releasing individual names and not legal entities," Estes said.

The full list of Louisville City FC Owners is as follows:

Andrew Beck

Barrett Nichols

Breck Jones

Bruce Aitken

Carolyn Mountjoy

Chester Musselman

Christian Olsen

Dan Okruhlica

David & Carol Rickert

Gabriel Cardenas

Garett Jackson

Garrett Bates

Garvin Brown

George Duthie

Gill Holland

Hassan Miyanji

Henry Sanders

Jacob Brown

Jim Shircliffe

Jimmy Kirchdorfer

John Hollenbach

John Kallis

John Neace

John Oakley

John Pieper

Jose Donis

Justin Akin

Ken Stilger

Lee Groza

Mark Kirchdorfer

Matthew Barzun

Mike Mountjoy

Pradeep Padmanabhan

Rory McMahan

Sandra Frazier

Scott Ferguson

Scott Kronick

Stuart Ferguson

Terry Stilger

Thomas Forsha

Tim Mulloy

Thomas Mueller

Tysen Smith

Vince Tyra

Vincenzo Gabriele

Will Sanders

