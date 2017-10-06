Gonzalez Game 2, Scherzer Game 3 for Nats; Harper bats 2nd

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). FILe - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in St. Louis. Lackey is on the reigning World Series champ...

By HOWARD FENDRICHAP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is scheduled to pitch Game 3 of Washington's NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, after Gio Gonzalez starts Game 2.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker finally announced his rotation plans, just a few hours before Game 1 of the series on Friday night.

Scherzer's playoff debut this year was delayed because he tweaked his right hamstring in his last regular-season appearance. He had been slated to throw a bullpen session off a mound Wednesday, then Thursday, but finally did so on Friday.

For Gonzalez, 15-9 with a 2.96 ERA in 2017, Saturday's game will be his fifth career postseason start but only second at home. His other Nationals Park playoff outing came in 2012, when he was staked to a 6-0 lead in the deciding Game 5 of an NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals but Washington wound up losing 9-7.

The left-hander said he had been preparing to pitch in Game 3 at Wrigley Field until he was told Wednesday to get ready for Game 2.

Washington's Game 1 batting order against Kyle Hendricks included 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper hitting second, after leadoff man Trea Turner. Anthony Rendon hits third, followed by Daniel Murphy and Ryan Zimmerman. Harper returned last week after missing 42 games with an injured left knee.

"Perhaps he'll get fastballs with Trea getting on base, which is important, and we know that Bryce isn't back 100 percent timing-wise," Baker said. "So you want to not have him in those key RBI situations right now. By next week or end of this five-game series, we might do something different."

Chicago's lineup also has a past NL MVP in the No. 2 hole: 2016 honoree Kris Bryant, who is followed by Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber.

The teams' NLDS rosters were released Friday morning, and John Lackey made Chicago's 25-man list. Lackey was not among the starting pitchers that Cubs manager Joe Maddon already had announced, so his status was in doubt. Lackey, a right-hander, has won three World Series titles, but he was only 12-12 with a 4.59 ERA this season for the NL Central champions.

Also in Chicago's bullpen, in a mild surprise, is left-hander Justin Wilson, who had a 5.09 ERA in 17 2/3 innings with the Cubs after arriving from the Detroit Tigers in a trade. But he also has this key career stat: Murphy is 0 for 6 against Wilson with three strikeouts.

The Cubs chose to go with two catchers instead of three, with Alex Avila backing up Contreras. They kept Rene Rivera off the roster even though he came up big down the stretch, going 15 for 44 after Chicago selected him off waivers from the New York Mets in August. Schwarber, an outfielder, could catch in a pinch.

The Nationals also kept only two catchers, starter Matt Wieters and backup Jose Lobaton, while dropping Pedro Severino.

In the bullpen, Washington dropped right-hander Joe Blanton and kept a total of four lefty relievers, including Enny Romero and Sammy Solis.

Washington put two reserve rookie outfielders on the roster, 20-year-old Victor Robles and Brian Goodwin.

Robles made his big league debut Sept. 7 and has 24 career at-bats in the majors. Goodwin hasn't played for the Nationals since mid-August because he went on the disabled list with a groin injury.

As for why Robles was chosen, Baker said: "We were weighing the need for speed, and also the need for defense, and especially if I have to run for Wieters or run for Lobaton."

