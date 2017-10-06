Suspicious device found in Owensboro motel - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Suspicious device found in Owensboro motel

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: OPD Facebook
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro Police had to block the exit ramp of the bypass onto Frederica Street Friday afternoon.

The Hazardous Device Unit was called to the Goetz Drive Super 8 motel to remove a suspicious device. 

The ramp is now back up.

The suspicious item was rendered safe. 

Police would not say what the item was. 

