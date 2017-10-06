Suspicious device found in Owensboro motel; avoid the area - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Suspicious device found in Owensboro motel; avoid the area

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro Police are blocking the exit ramp of the bypass for eastbound traffic heading onto Frederica Street.

The Hazardous Device Unit is at the Goetz Drive Super 8 motel to remove a suspicious device. 

People are asked to avoid the area until about 4:00 p.m. Friday.

