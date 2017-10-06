New Albany man charged in deadly July bus crash

Three people died and three others were hurt in the crash. (Source: WTHR)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Floyd County, Indiana man has been arrested for causing a chain-reaction crash in July that killed three people.

Brian L. Hodges, 46, of New Albany, was taken into custody October 6 by Indiana State Police after a warrant was issued in Monroe County.

On July 22, Hodges was driving a passenger bus on Indiana 37 North, just north of Bloomington, that crashed into the rear of a minivan stopped in traffic. In addition to the three people killed, three others were seriously injured in the series of chain-reaction crashes that followed.

The GPS system on the bus showed it was traveling at 65 miles per hour just before the crash, which occurred in a construction zone. The minivan and other vehicles ahead of the bus had been temporarily stopped because of road repairs that were underway.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said blood drawn from Hodges soon after the crash showed he had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system.

Hodges is charged with three counts of causing death while operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance in the blood, three counts of reckless homicide, two counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II Substance in the body.

