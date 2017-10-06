Oxmoor Center Sears to close

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sears says it will be closing its store at Oxmoor Center early next year.

The retailer says the Oxmoor store will begin its liquidation sale on Oct. 27 and will close in mid-January.

In a statement to WAVE 3 News, Howard Riefs, a Sears spokesman, said the decision was "difficult, but necessary."

The closing will be the second location in the Louisville area to shutter. In July, Sears announced the store in Clarksville, IN at Green Tree Mall would be closed.

The remaining Sears retail store location in Louisville will be at Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop.

