The Advantage Player: Week 6 College Football Picks

The Advantage Player this week takes a look at some games you might not have known were being played. Don't be an action snob; winnings from MAC games spend just the same!

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina (-2)

The two worst teams in the Sun Belt meet, each with an embarrassing loss to an FCS school so far this season. I like Coastal Carolina at home because the Chanticleers have been a bit more competitive against better competition, and I think they have about a touchdown edge here. Their home win over UMass is better than Georgia State’s win against Charlotte. This has all the makings of a 28-21 final score.

Ball State (+8) at Akron

Ball State is getting no respect with this line because its quarterback, Riley Neal, will be out, and its running back is questionable. While the Cardinals lost 55-3 without Neal last week, the game was not as bad as the final score indicated. Akron is no Western Michigan, and with or without Neal, Ball State will be able to compete to within a touchdown.

Eastern Michigan (+13.5) at Toledo

Toledo once again looks to be a MAC contender, although the Rockets let the league down by faltering late at Miami. Eastern Michigan almost gave the league an SEC road win but came up just short at Kentucky last week. Toledo is good but I think Eastern is still underrated, and this line is disrespecting that. Eastern has the horses to keep up with Toledo and this has the making of one of those MAC games where the favorite looks good but doesn’t cover. Toledo by 6.

