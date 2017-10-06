D-backs, coach fined for Apple Watch in dugout in playoffs

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILe - This is a 2016 file photo showing Ariel Prieto of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto says it was a mistake for him to wear an Apple Watch in the dugout during the NL wild-card ...

NEW YORK (AP) - Arizona coach Ariel Prieto and the Diamondbacks have been fined by Major League Baseball for his wearing an Apple Watch in the dugout during the NL wild-card win over Colorado.

MLB announced the discipline Friday, two days after the game.

The commissioner's office said in a statement that it interviewed Prieto and examined his watch and cellphone. It said it "found no evidence that Mr. Prieto used the Apple Watch or cellphone for any purpose in the dugout, nor any baseball-related communication on either device, during Wednesday's game."

Prieto and the team were fined because he violated a regulation, and MLB will donate the fine money to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Last month, the Boston Red Sox were fined by MLB for using an Apple Watch to relay signs to hitters.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.