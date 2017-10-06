Worker killed in LG&E/KU coal ash pond identified

Aaron Bunger's body has still not been recovered. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

GHENT, KY (WAVE) - A man who died in a coal ash pond at the LG&E/KU generating plant in Carroll County has been identified.

The coroner says the worker was Aaron Bunger, 36, of Trenton, Ohio.

He was killed Thursday when he "slipped into a coal ash pond," according to LG&E/KU spokeswoman Natasha Collins.

It happened around noon. Emergency crews were called, but his body could not be recovered and he was declared dead at 1:45 p.m.

Bunger was employed at Tetra Tech, a global services company based out of Pasadena, CA, working at the facility.

As of Friday evening, his body has still not been recovered.

Officials are working on a plan to do so that is as safe as possible with his contractor and LG&E/KU engineers.

