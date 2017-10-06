Boy struck, killed in NKY crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Boy struck, killed in NKY crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: WXIX Source: WXIX
LATONIA, KY (FOX19) -

Police say a boy riding his bike Friday in Latonia, Ky. was struck and killed by a vehicle.

It happened Friday evening at 10 E. 32nd Street, near Decoursey.

Police said the driver of the car is in custody.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly