Virus outbreak forces NKY animal shelter to suspend dog adoptions, intakes

The Boone County Animal Shelter has temporarily suspended dog intake and adoptions due to an increase in the number of respiratory disease cases.

The shelter is now encouraging owners to vaccinate their pets for distemper.

According to the shelter, the increase began last week. They said four samples were sent for testing and two of those samples were positive for canine distemper.

“While illness in an animal shelter is not uncommon, we saw several dogs exhibiting cough, running nose, and fever at the same time”, Beckey Reiter, Director of Boone County Animal Care and Control said in a news release. “We were dealing with something airborne so we immediately isolated that section of the shelter, notified local veterinarians and shelter patrons and began treating the symptoms while awaiting the test results”.

The Boone County Animal Shelter said the strain is "wild type," which means the virus originated from foxes, raccoons or skunks.

Eighteen dogs in total have shown symptoms. Six recovered quickly, and 12 are currently under treatment, according to the shelter.

The shelter said distemper is highly contagious and unvaccinated dogs, young and old, are most susceptible to catching the disease.

Reiter said people and their pets should avoid contact with wildlife.

