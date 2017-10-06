Indians slugger Encarnacion injures ankle in ALDS Game 2

CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion sustained a potentially serious right ankle injury in the first inning of Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.
Encarnacion was scrambling to get back to second base when he jammed his foot into the bag and rolled his ankle Friday. He dropped to the ground in obvious pain and writhed in the infield dirt while waiting for medical personnel.
Encarnacion, who was doubled up on the play, was unable to put much weight on his leg and had to be helped off the field. He had to pause on the trip to the dugout because he was hurting so much.
The Indians said Encarnacion has a sprained ankle and is undergoing further evaluation. Cleveland led the ALDS 1-0.
Michael Brantley, who made it all the way back from a serious ankle injury to make the postseason roster, replaced Encarnacion as Cleveland's designated hitter in the second inning and struck out on three pitches to leave the bases loaded.
In his first season with Cleveland, Encarnacion hit 38 homers with 107 RBIs. Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $60 million contract in January after he spent seven-plus seasons with Toronto.
The loss of Encarnacion for any significant time would be a major blow to the defending AL champions, who are trying to get back to the World Series and end a 69-year title drought.
