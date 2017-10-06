Feds say they thwarted NYC plot targeting concert venues

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal law enforcement officials say they disrupted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.
Prosecutors announced Friday that three men based in Canada, Pakistan and the Philippines had conspired to carry out terror attacks in the summer of 2016 in the name of the Islamic State.
Prosecutors say 19-year-old Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy bought materials to make a bomb but was arrested after traveling to New Jersey in May of 2016.
He pleaded guilty later that year, but the case was sealed while the investigation continued.
Nineteen-year-old U.S. citizen Talha Haroon was arrested in Pakistan in 2016. Thirty-seven-year-old Russell Salic was arrested in the Philippines in April.
It's not clear if they have attorneys.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
