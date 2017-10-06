Ravens' Smith, Redskins' Breeland fined $18,231 for hits

NEW YORK (AP) - Baltimore linebacker Za'Darius Smith and Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland have been fined $18,231 by the NFL for hits last weekend.
Smith was called for roughing the passer after hitting Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger in the Ravens' loss to the Steelers.
Breeland made a horsecollar tackle of Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt in the third quarter of the Redskins' loss to the Chiefs last Monday night.
Oakland punter Marquette King was docked $9,115 by the league after he threw a football at a Denver Broncos player following a failed fake punt. He was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Jacksonville linebacker Paul Posluszny was fined $9,115 for taunting Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue after Donahue got hurt during a punt when he hit the Jaguars veteran.
Philadelphia's Vinny Curry and Indianapolis' Jonathan Hankins were also fined $9,115 - both for unnecessary roughness.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successesMore >>
Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successesMore >>
A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues waggingMore >>
A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues waggingMore >>
Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyondMore >>
Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyondMore >>
A new study says automakers are worsening driver distraction by cramming more and more infotainment options into vehiclesMore >>
A new study says automakers are worsening driver distraction by cramming more and more infotainment options into vehiclesMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>