LMPD officer involved in recent crash previously suspended for bad driving

This is the crash from Sept. 23, 2017. Ofc Schweitzer's car is on the right, the civilian car is around the corner on the left. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department who was recently involved in a crash has been suspended for driving issues in the past.

Officer Blake Schweitzer was responding to a shooting Sept. 23 when she collided with a civilian's car near 16th and Muhammad Ali Blvd. in the Russell neighborhood.

Witnesses say her lights and sirens were not on.

WAVE 3 News obtained Schweitzer's personnel file, which includes several letters of Commendation.

But we also discovered a three-day, unpaid suspension from a crash in Sept. 2016. Police say her lights weren't on in that instance and she did not properly clear an intersection before turning and crashing into another car.

The investigation into the Sept. 23, 2017 crash is ongoing, according to LMPD.

Ofc. Schweitzer and the civilian driver were hurt in that crash, but police said at the time they were expected to be okay.

