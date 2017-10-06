Community honors victims of mass shooting in Las Vegas - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Community honors victims of mass shooting in Las Vegas

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

In Madisonville, the community took a moment to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.  

City and county government officials collaborated to pay tribute.  

The courthouse bells played "Amazing Grace" as government workers and community members paid their respects to victims and honored first responders.    

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly