Work continues on Spottsville bridge

Work continues on the Spottsville Bridge.

Highway department crews were doing inspections when they discovered some issues with the bridge's structure.

They established an immediate 8-ton weight limit.

School buses had to take alternate routes, but school officials said they used 6-ton buses to get across the bridge the next day.

Next week is fall break for Henderson County.

There is no word yet on when the problem will be fixed.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.