Traffic Alert: Street closure due to crews working on water line

There is another traffic alert for drivers in Henderson.

Green Street will be closed from Sand Lane to Washington Street starting Monday night at 6 p.m.

Crews with Henderson Water Utility will be working on the water line.

The street will reopen each morning at 7 a.m.

Local traffic can detour on Sand Lane to Atkinson to Washington.

All truck traffic is urged to use the Kentucky 425 Bypass or the Sand Lane detour.

There is no word yet on how long the work will last.

