Pedestrian fatally struck on Broadway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a pedestrian struck in the California neighborhood.

The call came in around 8:50 p.m. of a pedestrian struck at 15th Street and Broadway.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated.

