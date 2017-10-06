Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Central 46, Bluffton 0

Angola 24, Garrett 6

Attica 44, Clinton Central 0

Avon 41, Zionsville 0

Batesville 29, Franklin Co. 22

Bedford N. Lawrence 49, Madison 0

Brownsburg 41, Noblesville 10

Brownstown 28, Silver Creek 7

Center Grove 16, Lawrence North 0

Churubusco 35, W. Noble 13

Columbus East 48, Jeffersonville 7

Corydon 49, Clarksville 20

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 30, Indpls Chatard 7

Covenant Christian 28, Traders Point Christian 12

DeKalb 15, Bellmont 14

E. Noble 42, New Haven 21

Eastbrook 55, Alexandria 7

Eastern (Greene) 35, Linton 12

Eastside 21, Central Noble 7

Floyd Central 48, Jennings Co. 21

Greenwood 12, Franklin 10

Hagerstown 47, Union City 20

Heritage Christian 45, Indpls Howe 12

Homestead 35, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6

Indian Creek 34, Cloverdale 0

Indpls Ben Davis 42, Lawrence Central 7

Indpls Brebeuf 30, Hamilton Southeastern 0

Indpls Scecina 27, Indpls Ritter 14

Jimtown 28, Bremen 13

Lafayette Harrison 24, Kokomo 7

Lafayette Jeff 50, Logansport 0

Lakeland 34, Fairfield 7

Lapel 42, Tri-Central 20

Lawrenceburg 49, Connersville 7

Manchester 28, Rochester 26

Milan 29, Providence 12

Milan 29, Providence Cristo Rey 12

Mishawaka 38, Mishawaka Marian 14

Monroe Central 54, Anderson Prep Academy 0

N. Central (Farmersburg) 41, Wood Memorial 2

N. Decatur 40, Switzerland Co. 2

N. Knox 58, N. Daviess 42

N. Montgomery 35, Frankfort 6

N. Newton 42, N. White 14

N. Putnam 10, Greencastle 0

New Prairie 49, Glenn 0

Northfield 64, Whitko 6

Northridge 28, Concord 21

Northview 63, S. Putnam 6

Oak Hill 43, Madison-Grant 0

Paoli 32, Mitchell 8

Penn 40, Elkhart Central 3

Peru 43, N. Miami 21

Pioneer 55, Culver 7

Plainfield 50, Whiteland 47

Plymouth 41, Goshen 21

S. Bend Adams 26, S. Bend Washington 21

S. Bend Riley 69, S. Bend Clay 0

S. Dearborn 42, Rushville 21

S. Vermillion 28, Seeger 0

Salem 44, Charlestown 8

Shenandoah 67, Eastern Hancock 13

Southridge 58, Pike Central 8

Southwood 45, Maconaquah 7

Sullivan 41, W. Vigo 13

Tipton 17, Cass 13

Tri 25, Winchester 22

Tri-West 42, Crawfordsville 12

Warren Central 35, Carmel 14

Warsaw 31, NorthWood 29

Wawasee 7, Elkhart Memorial 6

Western 42, Hamilton Hts. 14

Winamac 47, Caston 8

Woodlan 25, S. Adams 3

