Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Central 46, Bluffton 0
Angola 24, Garrett 6
Attica 44, Clinton Central 0
Avon 41, Zionsville 0
Batesville 29, Franklin Co. 22
Bedford N. Lawrence 49, Madison 0
Brownsburg 41, Noblesville 10
Brownstown 28, Silver Creek 7
Center Grove 16, Lawrence North 0
Churubusco 35, W. Noble 13
Columbus East 48, Jeffersonville 7
Corydon 49, Clarksville 20
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 30, Indpls Chatard 7
Covenant Christian 28, Traders Point Christian 12
DeKalb 15, Bellmont 14
E. Noble 42, New Haven 21
Eastbrook 55, Alexandria 7
Eastern (Greene) 35, Linton 12
Eastside 21, Central Noble 7
Floyd Central 48, Jennings Co. 21
Greenwood 12, Franklin 10
Hagerstown 47, Union City 20
Heritage Christian 45, Indpls Howe 12
Homestead 35, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6
Indian Creek 34, Cloverdale 0
Indpls Ben Davis 42, Lawrence Central 7
Indpls Brebeuf 30, Hamilton Southeastern 0
Indpls Scecina 27, Indpls Ritter 14
Jimtown 28, Bremen 13
Lafayette Harrison 24, Kokomo 7
Lafayette Jeff 50, Logansport 0
Lakeland 34, Fairfield 7
Lapel 42, Tri-Central 20
Lawrenceburg 49, Connersville 7
Manchester 28, Rochester 26
Milan 29, Providence 12
Milan 29, Providence Cristo Rey 12
Mishawaka 38, Mishawaka Marian 14
Monroe Central 54, Anderson Prep Academy 0
N. Central (Farmersburg) 41, Wood Memorial 2
N. Decatur 40, Switzerland Co. 2
N. Knox 58, N. Daviess 42
N. Montgomery 35, Frankfort 6
N. Newton 42, N. White 14
N. Putnam 10, Greencastle 0
New Prairie 49, Glenn 0
Northfield 64, Whitko 6
Northridge 28, Concord 21
Northview 63, S. Putnam 6
Oak Hill 43, Madison-Grant 0
Paoli 32, Mitchell 8
Penn 40, Elkhart Central 3
Peru 43, N. Miami 21
Pioneer 55, Culver 7
Plainfield 50, Whiteland 47
Plymouth 41, Goshen 21
S. Bend Adams 26, S. Bend Washington 21
S. Bend Riley 69, S. Bend Clay 0
S. Dearborn 42, Rushville 21
S. Vermillion 28, Seeger 0
Salem 44, Charlestown 8
Shenandoah 67, Eastern Hancock 13
Southridge 58, Pike Central 8
Southwood 45, Maconaquah 7
Sullivan 41, W. Vigo 13
Tipton 17, Cass 13
Tri 25, Winchester 22
Tri-West 42, Crawfordsville 12
Warren Central 35, Carmel 14
Warsaw 31, NorthWood 29
Wawasee 7, Elkhart Memorial 6
Western 42, Hamilton Hts. 14
Winamac 47, Caston 8
Woodlan 25, S. Adams 3
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
