Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Anderson Co. 44, Woodford Co. 14
Ashland Blazer 71, East Carter 0
Bath Co. 47, Lewis Co. 6
Belfry 35, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 14
Bethlehem 42, Caverna 8
Boyle Co. 48, Garrard Co. 7
Campbell Co. 54, Conner 28
Cov. Catholic 30, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 7
Franklin Co. 20, Spencer Co. 0
Highlands 47, Dixie Heights 0
Johnson Central 51, Greenup Co. 14
Lloyd Memorial 36, Newport 8
Lou. DeSales 21, Lou. Christian Academy 3
Lou. Trinity 45, Lou. Eastern 0
Ludlow 60, Dayton 8
North Bullitt 53, Nelson Co. 7
Owensboro Catholic 43, Hancock Co. 8
Paintsville 43, Fairview 22
Rockcastle Co. 46, Russell Co. 21
Rowan Co. 42, Boyd Co. 6
Simon Kenton 64, Boone Co. 0
South Oldham 48, Bullitt East 13
Walton-Verona 56, Trimble Co. 0
Washington Co. 49, Lou. Shawnee 6
West Carroll, Tenn. 29, Fulton City 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
