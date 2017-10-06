Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Anderson Co. 44, Woodford Co. 14

Ashland Blazer 71, East Carter 0

Bath Co. 47, Lewis Co. 6

Belfry 35, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 14

Bethlehem 42, Caverna 8

Boyle Co. 48, Garrard Co. 7

Campbell Co. 54, Conner 28

Cov. Catholic 30, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 7

Franklin Co. 20, Spencer Co. 0

Highlands 47, Dixie Heights 0

Johnson Central 51, Greenup Co. 14

Lloyd Memorial 36, Newport 8

Lou. DeSales 21, Lou. Christian Academy 3

Lou. Trinity 45, Lou. Eastern 0

Ludlow 60, Dayton 8

North Bullitt 53, Nelson Co. 7

Owensboro Catholic 43, Hancock Co. 8

Paintsville 43, Fairview 22

Rockcastle Co. 46, Russell Co. 21

Rowan Co. 42, Boyd Co. 6

Simon Kenton 64, Boone Co. 0

South Oldham 48, Bullitt East 13

Walton-Verona 56, Trimble Co. 0

Washington Co. 49, Lou. Shawnee 6

West Carroll, Tenn. 29, Fulton City 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

