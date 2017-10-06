New faces and spaces pop up in Old Louisville

Tiu and Kylie Turpin are new to Old Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Longtime residents of Old Louisville have seen a spike in investments in their neighborhood.

On Oak and First Street several businesses have opened in the past year.

"This is not just something that has happened over night," Howard Rosenberg said. "This has been an evolving neighborhood the last 30, 40, 50 years."

Since 1982 Howard Rosenberg has called Old Louisville home. This year he has seen several restaurants open and new neighbors move in.

"But I'd like to see even more people move here and invest in these homes," Rosenberg said. "I'd like to see more restaurants because this is the gateway."

The owners of a new lounge and venue space also see potential in the historic neighborhood.

"This is the next up-and-coming area. This is going to be a hot spot here soon and we made sure to get in here early," Jacob Langley said.

Langley is the general manager of Virtue. Located at 1st and Oak Streets, he says he likes being closely located to his neighbors.

"There are a lot of restaurants nearby, and for the price this was the best bang for our buck," Greg Tiu said.

Tiu and Kylie Turpin recently moved into a home on Oak Street. They say it is the perfect amount of space for their two dogs and the area is full of activity.

"There are a couple events that we are excited to visit for our first full weekend in Louisville," Turpin said.

Rosenberg has had 35 years worth of weekends in Louisville but still attends neighborhood events.

He believes it is another reason Old Louisville is attracting new attention.

"There is so much potential here and there always has been," Rosenberg said.

