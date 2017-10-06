Manslaughter convict facing new charges, released on HIP

Fugett was sentenced to 20 years but got out early. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Isiah Fugett was arrested Monday on new charges. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man convicted of killing two University of Louisville students during a drug deal in 2004 was arrested on gun charges this week.

But he's already out of jail, on home incarceration.

Isiah Fugett was charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the deaths of Eric Ray and Robert Robbins.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty In Double Murder

+ Testimony Continues In Fugett Trial

+ Fugett pleads guilty; Sentenced to 20 years

Both men were shot outside a downtown Louisville hotel.

Fugett was given a 20-year sentence, but was released early.

He was arrested Monday night after a traffic stop in Phoenix Hill when police say they found a gun under the driver's seat.

Fugett is not allowed to own a firearm because of his felony convictions.

That led to a new felony charge and three misdemeanors.

Wednesday afternoon a judge released Fugett on home incarceration.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.