Former UofL football player honored at game dies

Stewart Spalding was honored during a UofL home game just days before his death. (Source: Christy Ames)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The former University of Louisville football player honored at a home game against Murray State has died.

Stewart Spalding, 37, passed away Wednesday after a battle with brain cancer.

Saturday, Sept. 30, the former tight end who played for the Cards from 1999-2001 was honored with pictures on the jumbotron during the game. His three daughters, family members and friends stood on the field.

The tribute received a standing ovation from fans at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Spalding went to St. Xavier High School and was an attorney.

His funeral mass will be Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation is at the Highlands Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. and Monday from 4 to 8 p.m.

