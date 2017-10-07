1 lawsuit against Katina Powell settled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There is a settlement for some of those suing Katina Powell, according to Powell's attorney Bart McMahon.

Powell is the self-proclaimed former madam at the center of the University of Louisville prostitution scandal.

Some of Powell's fellow dancers and a local barber sued her for defamation.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

A judge dismissed claims by a group of UofL students, including former Miss Kentucky Kyle Hornback.

The students' attorney told us they will proceed on appeal. He says the damages are not just financial, they're also emotional.

"How would you like to go to your school and every day this prostitution scandal is taking place and discussed, whether it's in class... You go to a ball game, the other team is heckling you as the prostitution school... Students are throwing fake dollar bills at your coach," Attorney Nader George Shunnarah said. "So, there's a long term damage to their students, and that's what we're hoping to recover for."

The attorney says they have to win the law on appeal first, then ask the court to designate it a class action lawsuit.

After that, they would pursue a trial for damages.

