Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

We have a crew on the way to the scene. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on South Hurstbourne Parkway in southeast Louisville.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in front of Meijer, just north of the intersection of Watterson Trail.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MetroSafe.

Emergency crews are working to figure out what happened or if any other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.